RALEIGH — The N.C. State Fair is looking for home chefs to spice up the competitions at the fair with 11 days of cooking challenges.

Included are loaded nachos, ultimate brownies, spirited pies, quirky cobbler, a make-ahead breakfast challenge, chili cook-off, grain bowls, sirloin salad, and fair food featuring bacon and chicken casserole.

“Like the N.C. State Fair, cooking is a way to bring people together,” said John Buettner, Competitive Exhibits director. “I know that the competitions offered this year will bring out the creative side of our home chefs and I can’t wait to see the results. In addition to bragging rights, the winning recipe for each challenge brings home a prize of $500.”

Recipes will be judged on appearance, taste and creativity.

The Home Chef Challenge will be held in the North Lobby of Dorton Arena. Contestants will receive two gate tickets and a parking pass to bring their entry to the fair.

The deadline to enter is Oct. 3. More information including a list of all challenges and competition details is online at: https://www.ncstatefair.org/2022/Competitions/Entering/HomeChefChallenge.htm.

The 2022 N.C. State Fair is slated for Oct. 13-23 at the North Carolina State Fairgrounds in Raleigh. The fair offers an experience unique to North Carolina for all who attend and is “an unparalleled value” with free entertainment, thrilling rides and games, thousands of animals, endless family activities, competitions, vendors and creative deep-fried delights, according to a press release. For more information, visit www.ncstatefair.org.