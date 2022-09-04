•Sept. 8

Live performance: Charly Lowry will sing live at Your Pie in Lumberton from 7 to 10 p.m.

•Sept. 10

Cultural Festival: The inaugural Mexican Cultural Festival will take place at the Dick Taylor Plaza in Dowtown Lumberton from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Author Q&A: The Robeson County Public Library’s Lumberton branch has scheduled a Q&A at 3 p.m. featuring local author Hector Miray discussing his book “Can I Still Wear My Cape.”

•Sept. 15

Container gardening: The NC Cooperative Extension Robeson County Center will hold a Fall Gardening in Container class from 6 to 7 p.m. at theO.P. Owens Agriculture Center, at455 Caton Road, Lumberton. For more information, call 910-671-3276.

•Sept. 23

Gladys tribute: “Yolanda Rabun Sings Gladys” will take the Carolina Civic Center stage at 7 p.m. For ticket information, call 910-738-4339.

•Sept. 24

Food trucks: The Lumberton Food Truck Festival will be held from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. at the Biggs Park Mall in Lumberton.

Golf tournament: The It’s AllAbout Art Golf Tournament is scheduled for noon at the Pine Crest Country Club in Lumberton.

•Sept. 29

Shelter fundraiser: The Robeson County Humane Society’s Bark at the Moon fundraiser has been scheduled for 6-8 p.m. at the shelter, located at 3180 W. Fifth St. in Lumberton.

•Sept. 30-Oct. 8

Regional fair: The Robeson County Regional Agricultural Fair will open at 10 a.m. Sept. 30 at the fairgrounds, 3750 Martin Luther King Dr. in Lumberton.

Ongoing

Gardening series: The NC Cooperative Extension Robeson County Center will hold its 2022 Extension Gardener Series 10 a.m. to noon on Thursday from Sept. 22-Nov. 17. The series will be held at the O. P. Owens Agriculture Center, at 455 Caton Road, Lumberton. For additional information, contact Mack Johnson at 910-671-3276.

NAACP meeting: The Unified Robeson County NAACP meets at 7 p.m. every fourth Thursday of the month at the African Cultural Center in Lumberton.

Farmers Market: The Robeson County Farmers Market is open each Wednesday from 3 to 7 p.m. and each Saturday from 7 a.m. to noon. Vendors may leave the market when sold out. Food trucks are invited to join the farmers at the Wednesday afternoon markets. The market is located at the corner of Eighth and Elm Street in Lumberton.

Entertainer Exhibit: The Robeson Guild House will feature the exhibit “Finders, Keepers” Aug. 18 to Oct. 14. The house is located at 109 W. Ninth St. in Lumberton. For additional information, call 910-374-7276.

Community Watch: The East Lumberton Community Watch meets at 6:30 p.m. on the second Tuesday of each month at the East Lumberton Community Resource Center, at 1608 E. Fifth St. For information, call Councilwoman Karen Higley at 910-740-3406. Godwin Heights Community Watch meets at 7 p.m. on the third Tuesday of each month at the Godwin Heights Park.