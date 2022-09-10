LUMBERTON — The Carolina Civic Center Historic Theater in Lumberton will present Sept. 23 a night of Motown music with the Neither One of Us Concert: Yolanda Sings Gladys.

The performance will begin at 7 p.m. and will feature a “fun, nostalgic evening of soul music” recorded by the “Empress of Soul,” Gladys Knight, and delivered by the national recording and chart-topping artist, Yolanda Rabun and her full band.

The concert is a walk down memory lane showcasing instrumental work, harmonies and a live performance of celebrated songs from Gladys Knight and the Pips’ ninth studio album “Neither One of Us,” released in early 1973 by Motown Records.

The Neither One of Us Concert, touted as a “love letter to Gladys,” premiered in 2021, with rave reviews and a Broadway World nomination.

A wife, mother, award-winning corporate lawyer and professional actor, successful music entrepreneur, motivational speaker, and acclaimed recording-performing artist with three chart-topping albums, “So Real”, “Christmastime” and “YOLANDA”, Yolanda Rabun lives her life at the speed of passion.

Rabun has performed at several major festivals, opened for Ron Isley and the Isley Brothers, KEM and Sheila E, blazed D.C.’s historic Blues Alley Jazz Club, Atlanta’s Velvet Note and California’s Catalina Bar & Grill, as well as toured Japan, South Korea, Portugal, Spain, Jordan and Turkey.

Tickets for individuals are $30, $27 for seniors (60+) and military, and $15 for students. Group discount rates of $25 each for groups of 10 or more when purchased in advance are available by contacting the box office. A 20% discount is available for the purchase of five or more events at the same time through the box office.

Tickets for the Mainstage Series can be purchased online by going to www.carolinaciviccenter.com. Tickets also can be purchased in-person or with a credit card or cash from 1 to 5:30 p.m. Monday through Friday through the theater’s second floor administrative offices (enter on Fourth Street side), or by calling the Civic Center at 910-738-4339. When available, tickets can also be purchased at the door. The theater lobby box office opens for ticket sales an hour prior to the performance.

The Carolina Civic Center Historic Theater is a restored 1928 structure listed on the National Register of Historic Places that offers visitors a unique and visually stunning experience. The theater is located at 315 N. Chestnut St., one block north of the downtown plaza. First opened as a vaudeville and silent film house, the theater offers a wide array of programming including live touring performances, original productions, art exhibits, films, special events and rentals.

For more information visit www.carolinaciviccenter.com.