LUMBERTON — Looking to hear some good music from several different genres?

Then head to the 76th Annual Robeson Regional Agricultural Fair set to run Friday through Oct. 8 at the fairgrounds in Lumberton.

There will be some alternative, pop country, pop Latina and Mexicana, rhythm and blues, maybe some solid gold oldies and much, much more.

About every night, local groups and singers will hit the various stages and entertain by performing some of their many compositions.

The Antique Outlaw Band takes to the McKenzie Supply Co. tent at Gate 10 to kick off the week from 7 to 11 p.m. Friday.

Playing classic outlaw country hits, as well as others, the Antique Outlaws most recently played at the Idlewild Music Fest at the Idlewild Farm in Zebulon.

The following night, on Oct. 1, local recording artists Charly and Mark McKinney will take the same stage for some home-grown music 7 to 11 p.m.

But before going any further, there’s plenty of local entertainment throughout the week at various stages on the fairgrounds.

According to her bio, Charly Lowry, a musical powerhouse from Pembroke, is proud to be an Indigenous woman belonging to the Lumbee/Tuscarora Tribes of North Carolina. In her songs, she shows passion about raising awareness around the issues that plague underdeveloped, underserved, and marginalized communities in the area.

Since her teens, Charly has established a career as a professional singer-songwriter and has recorded several CDs.

With her, Mark McKinney is a singer and songwriter from Austin, Texas, singing country and rock with a swaggering style. This has earned him a loyal following in the Lone Star State and a rising profile on the national country scene. Born in Big Spring, Texas, McKinney began his career in music in the early 1990’s.

On Oct. 2, there will be plenty of local entertainment on Gospel Night that includes a live concert by Carla and Redemption; 4 Points North, the Singing Revelations.

Featured on Oct. 3, and again, on Oct. 7, the late Michael Jackson impersonator Ron Jefferson will entertain with some of Jackson’s big hits and dance moves on the McKenzie Supply State at Gate 3.

After a day off from entertainment, the music starts back up on Oct. 5 with Beach Music Night, with The Embers, featuring Craig Woolard.

Members of the South Carolina Rhythm and Blues Hall of Fame and the South Carolina Beach Music Hall of Fame are being called a Musical Marvel by many.

The Ambers takes the McKinzie Supply Co. Stage at 7 p.m. and play until.

With two days left of the 76th Annual Robeson Regional Agricultural Fair, the Gospel Strings at Gate 3 from 6 to 7 p.m. and Second Time Around from 7 to 9 p.m. at Gate 10 will provide musical entertainment for the evening of Oct. 6.

Sister Sheila Hammond will perform Oct. 7 along with a Gospel Sing, Sister Wanda Walton and & Co, The Bobby Deel Family, The Past Perfect Band, Tina & Family Devotion and The Taylor Trio Family, all on the stage at Gate 10 under the McKinzie Supply Tent.

On the final day of the 2022 Robeson Regional Agricultural Fair, Oct. 8, the Lumbee Dancers will perform from 4:30 to 6 p.m. with an exhibition of Native American dance and music.

For more information about all of the music entertainment and the full schedule of other happenings at this year’s fair, one can go to www.robesoncountyfair.com to learn more.