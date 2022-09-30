LUMBERTON — Very few people are using chainsaws to cut firewood these days.

But, if the price of heating fuel remains as high as it has been in the past, one may see more people bringing chainsaws out of storage.

Anyone who has ever cut firewood with an aggravating, old chainsaw, may have a good appreciation for what a chainsaw can do. But anyone who has never seen a “souped up” chainsaw, ahould come to the 76th Annual Robeson Regional Agricultural Fair.

As part of the fair this year, Lumbee River Electric Membership Corporation will sponsor the popular Chainsaw Cutting Contest that will take place at 7 p.m. on Tuesday under the big tent at Gate 10.

Now, these are not just the average chainsaws that are used to trim limbs or cut small pieces of firewood. There are super-duper, high-powered, loud and powerful chainsaws that are used just for competition. Only a few individuals in the country are properly trained and have the skills to operate this equipment.

Those wishing to compete in the Chainsaw Cutting Contest should pre-register at The Bargain House, located at 1403 E. Fifth St., in Lumberton. Contact the event’s coordinator Tom Taylor there at 910-739-1403 for more information.

Those who do not own and are not capable of operating one of these chainsaws can at least make plans to watch this competition. One might want to take names of these contestants. If the county has another hurricane this fall, one might want to hire them with their chainsaws to cut up fallen trees in one’s yard.

Tree logs larger than a person will be cut in two in less than two seconds.