LUMBERTON — The sounds of tractors and trucks will fill the air at the 76th Annual Robeson Regional Agricultural Fair as the FFA’s annual Tractor and Truck Driving Contest will take place.

The contests will begin at 5 p.m. Thursday in the grandstand area and are open to all high school FFA students in the Lumber River Federation.

Tractor and truck drivers will be tasked with weaving in and out of a pre-determined course by the North Carolina FFA without hitting cones, along with hitching up to trailers.

Safety will be practiced at all times and unsafe driving can be grounds for disqualification. The fair board reserved the right to disqualify any contestant or club that operates equipment in an unsafe manner.

First, second and third place trophies will be presented in both contests for club and individual.