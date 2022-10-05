UNCP homecoming to feature 1990s throwback concert Oct. 28

“Wild Thing” performer Tone Loc is set to take the Givens Performing Arts Center stage during a 1990s throwback concert Oct. 28.

PEMBROKE — Homecoming festivities at The University of North Carolina at Pembroke will feature a 1990s throwback concert at the Givens Performing Arts Center.

The concert, scheduled for 8 p.m. on Oct. 28, will feature performances by Tone Loc, C&C Music Factory, Digital Underground and The Quad City DJs.

Tickets start at $35 and can be purchased online by visiting uncp.edu/gpactickets. Alumni are eligible for a discount by calling 910-521-6361.

The University of North Carolina-Pembroke will celebrate homecoming Oct. 24-29 with volleyball games at 7 p.m. on Oct. 28 and noon on Oct. 29. and a football game at 2 p.m. the same day.

Tone Loc burst onto the music scene with his debut hit, “Wild Thing,” which hit No. 2 on the U.S. Hot 100 Charts. In 1989 he released his debut album and was nominated for a Grammy Award for his follow-up hit “Funky Cold Medina,” which reached No. 5 in the U.S.

In 1990, C&C Music Factory, founded by David Cole and Robert Clivillés, released their debut album, “Gonna Make You Sweat.” The single was popular on the Billboard Hot 100 charts. It was certified platinum in the U.S. after reaching one million in sales.

Digital Underground released its debut single, “Doowutchyalike,” in 1989. Their success grew the following year with their hit single “Humpty Dance,” reaching No. 11 on the Billboard Hot 100. In 2021, lead singer Shock G died, and vocal duties were taken over by the remaining group members. Tupac Shakur was a former member of the group as well.

The Quad City DJs hit the mainstream in 1996 with “C’mon Ride It (The Train), a rap remix of Barry White’s “Theme from Together Brothers,” which hit No. 3 on the Billboard Hot 100. Later that year, the group reached No. 37 on the Billboard Chart with “Space Jam.”

“Homecoming is a time to welcome alumni back to campus,” said James Bass, executive director of GPAC. “This concert is a way to take us all back to our college days.”

“The Nutcracker” ballet will also come to the GPAC stage on Nov. 20. Audience will “become entranced by the Sugar Plum Fairy and her Court, enchanted by the swirling snowflakes and snow, and cheer for the tiny toy soldiers and their leader, the Nutcracker Prince” with the production of “The Nutcracker.” The production is known for its eye-catching costumes and sets.

Other performances coming to GPAC include the UNCP Holiday Extravaganza on Dec. 2 closing out the year, “Forever Young” on Jan. 20, and the Lviv National Philharmonic Orchestra of Ukraine on Jan. 25.

Visit uncp.edu/gpactickets to see the complete list of shows coming this season, or call 910-521-6361 for information.