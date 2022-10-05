NASHVILLE — The Josie Music Award’s 2021 Duo of the Year has been nominated for four additional awards this year.

A total of 52,442 entries for JMA’s were submitted this year and only 1.8% of those submissions received a nomination.

Robeson County’s Mark McKinney & Co., made up of members Mark McKinney and Jonathan Locklear, was among those nominations. Again, the group has been nominated for Duo of the Year as well as Single of the Year for their song “Man I Miss It” in the Eighth Annual Josie Music Awards, which will be held Oct. 23 at the Grand Ole Opry House in Nashville.

McKinney and Locklear have also received individual nominations, with McKinney being nominated for Country Male Vocalist of the Year and Locklear being nominated for Musician of the Year/Guitar.

The Josie Music Awards is an all-genre music award show ceremony that includes a lavish red carpet and many performances. Since its inaugural celebration in 2015, the Josie Music Awards was, is, and remains the largest independent music award show globally.

Shows have been held in such venues as The Gaylord Opryland Resort “The Springs” building and the world-renowned Schermerhorn Symphony Center Concert Hall, The Nissan Stadium, both located in Nashville, Tennessee; and The Celebrity Theater in Dollywood, and the Country Tonite Theatre, both in Pigeon Forge, Tennessee.

Thousands of people from around the globe attend the event such as independent artists, songwriters, record labels, talent agencies, promotion companies, producers, engineers, management companies, press, music industry businesses, family/friends/fans, spectators and more.

Tickets are on sale now and can be purchased at https://www.josiemusicawards.com.

