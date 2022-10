RALEIGH — The N.C. Wildlife Resources Commission is now accepting entries for its 18th annual Wildlife in North Carolina Photo Competition.

The contest is open to amateur and professional photographers of all ages, except for employees of the Wildlife Commission, and their immediate families — children, siblings and spouses. Entries will be accepted through 5 p.m. Jan. 31.

Adult competition entrants must be current magazine subscribers. Photographers in the two youth categories — 13-17 years old and 12 and under — may enter without a subscription. Only digital entries in JPEG format and no larger than 2 MB will be considered — no slides, negatives or prints will be accepted. Photographs must have been taken in North Carolina on Sept. 15, 2018 or later.

Entrants may submit a maximum of two photos per category. The competition categories are Animal Behavior, Birds, Invertebrates, Mammals, Outdoor Recreation, Reptiles and Amphibians, Wild Landscapes, Wild Plants and Fungi, Youth Photographer, 13-17, and Youth Photographer, 12 and under.

The Youth Photographer entries may choose from any of the previously listed categories.

Photos of captive native animals are allowed, but photos of animals that are both captive and non-native to North Carolina will not be accepted. No pets or domestic animals will be accepted, except animals participating with people in an outdoor activity, such as hunting dogs or horses with riders.

​Entries will be judged by a panel comprised of staff from the Wildlife Commission and professional wildlife photographers. The grand prize winner’s photo will be published on the cover of the July/August 2023 issue of Wildlife in North Carolina, and they will receive a cash prize of $200. Winners will also receive a print of their winning entry from JW Image Company, and cash prizes of $100, $75 and $50 will be awarded to the first, second and third place photographers in each category.

Additional details about the contest and past winning photos are available at ncwildlife.org/contest.

Wildlife in North Carolina is published bimonthly by the Wildlife Commission in both print and electronic formats. Subscribers to the magazine enjoy exceptional color photography and articles on hunting, fishing, natural areas, wildlife research and the state’s environment in every issue. Annual subscriptions to the printed version of the magazine are $12, or $30 for three years. A digital subscription is $10; a combination digital/print subscription is $15.