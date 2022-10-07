LUMBERTON — The Carolina Civic Center Historic Theater in downtown Lumberton will present North Carolina-based bluegrass and Americana group Chatham Rabbits in concert at 7 p.m. on Oct. 27.

As one of North Carolina’s “most beloved roots music outfits,” Chatham Rabbits has swiftly emerged from the fertile Americana scene in the Triangle.

The husband-and-wife duo of Sarah and Austin McCombie favors rustic, minimalist acoustic arrangements — mainly clawhammer-style banjo and guitar — that showcase deftness and maturity with their songwriting. The duo will be performing with a full backup band.

Chatham Rabbits’ first album “All I Want From You” (2019) was recorded with the help of Watchhouse’s Andrew Marlin, and their sophomore album, “The Yoke is Easy, The Burden is Full”, was released May 1, 2020.

Their song “Oxen” was named one of the “Top Folk Songs of 2020″ by Paste Magazine and the band has been covered by Garden & Gun Magazine, American Songwriter, and No Depression. Their ingenuity during the COVID-19 crisis led to the building of their own venue, The Burrow, and the creation of their mobile concert experience, The Stay at Home Tour, which took Chatham Rabbits to 194 neighborhoods in 2020-21. The duo is the focus of a new television limited series, “On the Road with Chatham Rabbits”, which premiered on PBS NC in May 2022.

Tickets are $20 adults and $15 students. This performance is partially underwritten by a grant from the Robeson County Arts Council.

Tickets for the Mainstage Series can be purchased online by going to www.carolinaciviccenter.com. Tickets also can be purchased in-person or with a credit card or cash between the hours of 1 to 5:30 p.m. Monday through Friday through the theater’s second floor administrative offices (enter on Fourth Street side), or by calling the Civic Center at 910-738-4339.

When available, tickets can also be purchased at the door. The theater lobby box office opens for ticket sales an hour prior to the performance.