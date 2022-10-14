RALEIGH — The North Carolina Arts Council has reported a series of opportunities throughout North Carolina for artists of multiple genres.

Each opportunity is available to artists statewide. Details on how to apply can be found at the website: https://www.ncarts.org/opportunities/artist-opportunities.

New Opportunites

— Queen City New Play Initiative has announced its second annual New Play Commission,”North Carolina in the Margins,” which is seeking submissions from North Carolina-based playwrights to create new works that center around marginalized experiences in North Carolina.

— A Holiday Artisan and Vendor Market will take place on Dec. 2 at the Square in downtown Yanceyville during the annual Caswell Christmas Celebration.

Professional development

— Join Triangle ArtWorks on Nov. 3 for a workshop with artist and tax preparer Janet Ecklebarger that will answer questions about the IRS Schedule C, the tax form that artists need to understand when preparing taxes for 2022.

— Join Triangle ArtWorks on Oct. 22 for a class to learn about the art licensing industry and the layers of consultants, art directors, and product developers who collaborate with artists to put their artwork on consumer products.

— Join Triangle ArtWorks on Oct. 27 for a workshop that covers the details about sales tax for artists where you can get the information you need before the busy holiday sales season.

Residencies

— BIPOC hot shop glass artists currently living outside of the Western North Carolina area with skills and passion to create and work with the community are invited to enter into a residency program that serves as a joint venture between North Carolina Glass Center and the Urban Peace Garden. The six-week program will allow glassmakers to explore new work in the hot shop at the North Carolina Glass Center while refreshing the spirit in the oasis of the Urban Peace Garden, and exploring topics of interest with community members.

— Vantage Art Flats is now accepting applications from visual artists for temporary residency in the 500 block of Main Street in downtown Danville, VA.

Last Call

— The Highland Neighborhood Association and the Highland Community Art Park Board of Directors are seeking submissions from experienced public artists (or artist teams) who specialize in site-specific installations for selection as part of the Z. Smith Reynolds Foundation (ZSR) Inclusive Public Art Project. The artist/artist team will organize and manage the design of a new public art project to be installed at the Highland Community Art Park in Gastonia. The deadline is Oct. 15.

—Dance/USA, the national service organization for dance, invites Letters of Interest from dance organizations and artists interested in working with Archival Fellows in the Dance/USA 2023 Archiving and Preservation Fellowship Program. The Dance/USA Archiving and Preservation Fellowship program pairs library science students and other emerging archivists with dance companies, arts organizations, and independent artists to complete archiving projects. The deadline is Oct. 19.

— Artspace is seeking applications for their 2023 NC Emerging Artist Residency for up to two artists in an emerging stage of their professional careers to participate in the year-long residency. The deadline is Oct. 17.