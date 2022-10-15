For as long as I can remember, Halloween has been my favorite holiday. Now I finally know why.

Halloween was always like Christmas for me. I couldn’t wait for that night when I put on my costume, went to parties and activities, and after a big night of trick-or-treating, I emptied my sack of goodies on the table like treasure, picking my favorite pieces.

Even as an adult, when the festivities are over, I settle into my comfy chair with some of the candy I stole from my children by way of the confection tax I imposed many years ago on all the candy they bring in. Then I watch scary movies. It’s my favorite thing to do.

The day after Halloween has always seemed markedly different. Even though there are still decorations in the neighborhood yards and dropped pieces of candy and wrappers lying in the nearby streets and lawns, I can feel it every time. Halloween is over. My favorite holiday has come and gone once again.

It, unofficially, feels like winter has begun the next day. I know that sounds ridiculous because we cannot see seasons changing before our eyes. It’s a gradual process that’s taking place every second, yet it takes us days and weeks to see and feel it. It’s like Halloween is the end of the season and the holiday season has begun. I know a lot of that is consumer market-related too, however, but that’s not my point.

As I’ve gotten older, I’ve become more self-aware, and what in the past few years has become clearer to me is that it’s not Halloween, the holiday, that I love so much. I love the Halloween season. I love the entire two months and some change that lead up to the holiday.

I’ve also come to learn that I’m not alone. There are a lot of people like me, even if they don’t know it. For us, things begin to shift around the last week of August. Those consumer marketers know it too. If you’re lucky, you’ll find some Halloween decorations already on their shelves. By September, there’s more. Another favorite thing for me to do is walk the aisles of department and drug stores and eyeball all the new stuff. I’m a kid all over again.

By September the harvested fields are glowing with a golden, amber glow that gets more intense as nightfall approaches and more vivid with each passing day. The county fair comes to town, along with agricultural activities, the scent of barbecue and sausage, and that fall sunset as the backdrop. I couldn’t care less about the rides or the entertainment, I don’t even eat a lot of that food that smells so good. For me, it’s a sensual experience — the sights, sounds, smells, and textures.

Fall activities have imprinted on me a lot since childhood. Growing up in Robeson County, I attended the Lumbee Fall Powwows, the Scottish Highland Games, and lots of fall festival events. Many of these annual events have been regular parts of the season.

Let’s all be honest here, I’m not the only one who enjoys Starbucks Pumpkin Spice Lattes. They are usually available at the end of September, and every year I indulge in a celebratory drink. It’s just another one of those things that are familiar about autumn to me.

But while we’re talking about pumpkin-flavored coffee, there’s a whole array of food and drinks that give me the autumn warm and fuzzies. All those not-so-good-for-you things at the fair, the deep-fried-whatevers that vendors sell at festivals, and apples. Yes…apple pies and cobblers, and another favorite — candied apples. It’s a seasonal thing for me and I’ll stock up on them.

One of the things that are missing from my childhood days is the smell of cured tobacco leaves. As a boy riding the school bus, that scent wafted into my window every morning. It always smelled like Kellogg’s Raisin Bran to me… I don’t know why…but that smell always told me what time of year it was.

There is a quote, most likely originating with Shakespeare that says: “Anticipation is greater than realization,” and I think it sums up perfectly why Halloween is my favorite season. Or to use another favorite analogy: “the journey is as important as the destination.” So, for those of you who enjoy Halloween – and this season — as much as I do, cheers…as you raise your pumpkin spice latte, your pumpkin ale or whatever your favorite seasonal beverage is. Enjoy.

James Bass is the director of the Givens Performing Art Center at The University of North Carolina at Pembroke. He can be reached at [email protected]