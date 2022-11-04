LUMBERTON — The Robeson County History Museum will sponsor a charity art and sports memorabilia auction at Adelio’s Restaurant on Nov. 17.

Guests will have the opportunity to view and bid on works by internationally celebrated artists, like Marc Chagall, Salvador Dali and Leroy Neiman, as well as items specifically selected for the Lumberton/Robeson County community, said Shep Oliver, co-coordinator of the event and the museum’s curator.

“Art, music, and sports memorabilia, including football, basketball, golf and equestrian items, will be auctioned,” Oliver said. “This should be a lovely and memorable evening of entertainment and fellowship.

“This is the Museum’s first major fundraising effort post-pandemic, and the team wanted it to be unique, exciting and curiosity-provoking,” Oliver added.

The event will run from 6 to 9 p.m. at Adelio’s, which is capable of hosting up to 200 people. Hors d’oeuvres, soft drinks and tea will be served, and ticket holders may receive a complimentary glass or wine or beer.

Tickets are $15 in advance and $20 at the door and may be purchased online at [email protected], by phone at 910-738-7979 or during museum hours, Tuesdays and Thursdays from 10 a.m. to noon and Sunday from 2 to 4 p.m.

“The event serves as the History Museum’s annual fundraiser,” said Mike Doares, a co-coordinator. “You can imagine that fundraising for a non-profit like ours has been nearly impossible during the Covid years.

“Please come out for an enjoyable evening of unique entertainment and, of course, to support the museum,” Doares said.

The program will be run by Azalea Fundraising Auctions of Roswell, Georgia, a licensed and experienced art auction company (azaleafundraisingauctions.com).