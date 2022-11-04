LUMBERTON — “Whatever is holding you back, ‘Let It Go!’”

That is the message from Purple Door Productions, which is opening the Christmas season with its Winter Wonderland Workshop production of “Disney’s Frozen Jr.,” based on the global phenomenon and Broadway smash hit.

Sponsored by Scrubs Club and Triple D Express in St.Pauls, this family musical will showcase the talents of young performers from the communities of Robeson County. Elsa’s icy magic and Anna’s fiery courage come to life on stage in this adaptation of the original movie.

“Frozen Jr. is a delightful way to introduce your little Anna, Elsa, or Olaf to the magic and wonder of live theatre, in a thrilling musical created just for them,” read a release from Purple Door Productions. “Purple Door is proud to be the first community theatre in this area to present this heart-warming story of a sister’s love and a girl’s strength to save her family and kingdom.”

Performances are at 7 p.m. on Nov. 25-26 and Dec. 2-3 with matinees scheduled at 3 p.m. on Nov. 26-27 and Dec 3-4, all located within the Purple Door Studio Theatre, at 215 E. Fourth St. in downtown Lumberton.

Frozen Jr. will be presented for schools and daycares at 10 a.m. and noon on Nov. 22. All student tickets are $6 with teachers free of charge. Call Purple Door Productions at 910-224-4000 for information and reservations.

Christmas in Arendelle, a special dessert theater event, will be offered during the Nov. 25 and Dec. 3 performances. Norwegian Christmas pastries and themed drinks will be offered while watching the show. Photo opportunities with the cast on stage will also be available. Reservations are required for this event.

Ticket information

Tickets can be purchased online at the eventbrite.com site.

Tickets are $25 for adults, $15 for students and $10/for children ages 3 to 6 years old. Online discount tickets are also onsale now through Nov. 20. Thes tickets are $18 for adults, $8 for students and $6 for children ages 3-6 years old.

Follow Purple Door on FB/Instagram for full info and ticket link.

This production is supported by a Grassroots Grant of N.C. Arts Council, a division of the Department of Cultural and Natural Resources through the Robeson County Arts Council and an American Rescue Plan grant through the Lumber River United Way.