•Nov. 19

Flock Swap: The Robeson County Farmers Market has planned a buy, sell and trade event for small animals from 7 a.m. to noon.

•Nov. 19-20

Trees festival: The Festival of Trees and Tinsel Town Market will take place at the former JC Penney Store in Biggs Park Mall. For the schedule, call 910-671-5583.

Lumberton parade: The Lumberton Christmas Parade will start at 10 a.m. on Elm Street.

•Nov. 20

The Nutcracker: The Nutcracker will take the Givens Performing Arts Center Stage at 4 p.m. For ticket information, call 910-521-6361.

Nov. 24

Turkey Trot: The Robeson Road Runners has planned a Turkey Trott beginning at the Dick Taylor Plaza on Thanksgiving.

Nov. 26

Candy Cafe: Sweet Candy Cafe has scheduled a “kid-friendly” anniversary celebration from noon to 5 p.m.

Rowland parade: The lineup of the Rowland Christmas Parade will begin at 8 a.m.

•Dec. 1

Pembroke parade: The Pembroke Twilight Christmas Parade will begin at 4:30 p.m.

•Dec. 2

Tree lighting: The City of Lumberton will conduct its annual Christmas Tree Lighting at 6 p.m. at the Dick Taylor Plaza.

Holiday Extravaganza: A Holiday Extravaganza has been planned for 8 p.m. at the Givens Performing Arts Center.

Fairmont parade: The Fairmont Twilight Christmas Parade has been set for at 6:30 p.m.

•Dec. 3

Christmas fest: The inaugural Carolina Christmas Fest will take place from noon to 7 p.m. at the Southeastern North Carolina Agricultural Events Center.

St. Pauls parade: The St. Pauls Christmas Parade is scheduled to start at 3 p.m.

Marrietta Parade: Marietta/Whitehouse Volunteer Fire Department Christmas Parade will begin at 11 a.m.

•Dec. 4

Mill Prong: The Christmas Open House at the historic Mill Prong, at 3062 Edinburg Road in Red Springs, will take place at 2 p.m.

Ongoing

Gardening series: The NC Cooperative Extension Robeson County Center will hold its 2022 Extension Gardener Series 10 a.m. to noon on Thursday from Sept. 22-Nov. 17. The series will be held at the O. P. Owens Agriculture Center, at 455at Caton Road, Lumberton. For additional information, contact Mack Johnson at 910-671-3276.

NAACP meeting: The Unified Robeson County NAACP meets at 7 p.m. every fourth Thursday of the month at the African Cultural Center in Lumberton.

Farmers Market: The Robeson County Farmers Market is open each Wednesday from 3 to 7 p.m. and each Saturday from 7 a.m. to noon. Vendors may leave the market when sold out. Food trucks are invited to join the farmers at the Wednesday afternoon markets. The market is located at the corner of Eighth and Elm Street in Lumberton.

Community Watch: The East Lumberton Community Watch meets at 6:30 p.m. on the second Tuesday of each month at the East Lumberton Community Resource Center, at 1608 E. Fifth St. For information, call Councilwoman Karen Higley at 910-740-3406. Godwin Heights Community Watch meets at 7 p.m. on the third Tuesday of each month at the Godwin Heights Park.