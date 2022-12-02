Hello Robeson County! We hope you are having a jolly holiday season.

We at the library are beyond excited to announce that the renovations to the Children’s and Young Adult’s libraries in Lumberton are, at long last, complete.

Your Children’s Library has received new carpeting, new paint, new shelving and a new layout; all designed to update the space, make room for more books and make a more inviting space for the youth of the county. We think we’ve done a great job!

We especially love the new picture book shelves, specially chosen to make it easier for little hands to find the books they want.

There have been updates for our teens and young adults too! We’ve been able to update the layout of the young adult library and provide a much more comfortable and browsable space.

In both libraries, we’ve also added lots of room for growth, because more books mean more fun, and more opportunities to find that perfect read. Make sure to come by and “check out” our new spaces, and watch them as we grow them and add even more wonderful updates for the county’s youth.

We are also excited to announce that we have received word that a certain “jolly” visitor will be joining us at the Lumberton library on Dec. 22. It will be a perfect opportunity to update him on the latest changes to your Christmas list, or to make a last attempt to plead your case in front of the big man himself!

Special visitors aside. Don’t forget to visit your local library for regular storytime opportunities. We will be hosting storytime multiple times a week all over the county. Make sure to check the “event” link on our website, keep an eye on our social media, or pick up a calendar at your library to see when your local branch will be hosting a storytime, and don’t forget that the Lumberton library hosts storytimes every Tuesday at noon and Friday at 10:30 a.m. These are great opportunities for you to bring your little ones in for some seasonal stories, songs, crafts, and maybe a little treat.

For your older kids don’t forget that the Lumberton and Pembroke libraries host Lego Club every Thursday at 4:30 p.m. and 5 p.m. respectively.

Make sure to keep an eye on our website and social media for notice about all the wonderful library opportunities to come in the new year and beyond. We’ve even started planning next year’s Summer Reading program!

Here in Youth Services, we’ve also been delighted by the response to 1000 Books Before Kindergarten. We’ve loved seeing all our little friends sign up for this wonderful, self-paced, reading program and get a big jump on their future as readers and thinkers. In the short time since we reopened the program, our friends have already read a year’s worth of books!

There is never a bad time to join the fun and any child can sign up at any time as long as they haven’t started Kindergarten. Even if they’ve participated before.

And remember, books read at library storytimes count towards the 1,000 mark!

Regardless of the reason, we hope you come to see us soon to check out some books and join us as we work to make Robeson County Public Library an amazing, fun, and fantastic place for the youth of the county. We are committed to being a partner in making the most memorable of childhoods and the brightest of futures for all of our young friends.

Hugh Alderson is the Youth Services Librarian for the Robeson County Public Library. He can be reached at 910-738-4859.