LUMBERTON — Steven Edward Britt, son of Edward and Patty Britt and the grandson of Kenneth and Marie Britt, recently achieved the rank of Eagle Scout, the highest rank in Scouts BSA.

Britt, Troop 540 in the Old North State Council, was honored for his acheivement during a Court of Honor Ceremony on Oct. 16.

In addition to the achievement, Britt was awarded a Bronze Palm and Gold Palm, signifying achievements beyond the requirements for the rank of Eagle Scout.

For his Eagle Scout service project — a requirement for the rank — Britt built benches for Mayor River State Park in Mayodan.

Britt is a sophomore at Dalton McMichael High School in Mayodan.

If you have an Eagle Scout or Gold Award Girl Scout or similar award of significance, contact Executive Editor David Kennard by email at [email protected], so we can give them the notoriety they deserve.