RALEIGH — The North Carolina Arts Council has reported a series of opportunities throughout North Carolina for artists of multiple genres.

Each opportunity is available to artists statewide. Details on how to apply can be found at the website: https://www.ncarts.org/opportunities/artist-opportunities.

Residencies

— The McColl Center invites applications from parents and educators who otherwise would not have the opportunity to participate in McColl Center residency because of their responsibilities during school/university periods to apply for their Summer 2023 Artist-in-Residence Program. The deadline to apply is Jan. 6.

— Smart Kinston City Project Foundation is seeking applications for their Smart Kinston Residencies program from artists working in all mediums. The deadline to apply is Dec. 31.

— The Stochastic Labs offers fully-sponsored residencies to engineers, artists, scientists, and entrepreneurs from around the world. Residencies include a private apartment at the mansion, co-working and/or dedicated workspace, shop access, a $1k monthly stipend and a budget for materials. Rolling deadline.

— Weymouth Center for the Arts and Humanities is seeking entries for their Writers-in-Residence program for N.C. natives, current residents, or those with significant ties to the state. Rolling deadlines.

Stores, sales and events

— Artsplosure is accepting submissions from artists interested in exhibiting at their Raleigh Arts Festival in May 2023.

— Downtown Chapel Hill is seeking Triangle-based artists and artisans for upcoming markets in the downtown area.

Visual arts

— VAE is looking for submissions of 2D, 3D, video, and installation art for the COSO 2023 Biennial. COSO’s goal is to explore what artists and makers in the regional South are currently thinking, discussing, and making work about. The deadline to apply is Jan. 6.

Performing arts

— Western Arts Alliance is accepting applications for the 2022-23 cycle of their Performing Arts Discovery program, an international virtual showcase opportunity for U.S.-based performing artists who are ready to tour internationally. The deadline to apply is Jan. 6.

— American Music Abroad is accepting applications from musicians of all genres to be a part of their 2024 Tour Season. The deadline to apply is Jan. 24.

Emergency resources

— The Artists’ Fellowship provides emergency aid to professional fine artists and their families in times of sickness, natural disaster, bereavement or unexpected extreme hardship. At this time, we are temporarily limiting relief and assistance applications to those qualified applicants who are dealing with immediate medical emergencies and their aftermaths.

— Musicians who have made a living playing blues, jazz, and roots music can apply for emergency funding from the Jazz Foundation.

—The Arts Leaders of Color Emergency Fund can provide up to $200 for people of color that are either working artists or art administrators and are affected by COVID-19.