LUMBERTON — Lumberton High School students donated more than 3,000 items to benefit children and families in need this holiday season.

Each year the school participates in a service project to promote unity and compassion for others, according to School Counselor Adrian Hammonds. The school partnered with the Robeson County Department of Social Services and its Foster Care Department in the “LHS Cares for Foster Care” service project.

Students worked to collect and donate 3,017 items including items of the greatest need like socks, gloves, T-shirts and pajamas. Donations were collected within one week as a result of the work of each school club, sports team, organization and efforts of the entire student body, Hammonds said.

Donations were picked up today by Foster Care Supervisor Darryl Locklear and Foster Care Social Worker Courtney Brooks.

Velvet Nixon, director of Robeson DSS, said the need for items donated has “increased.”

“We have definitely seen a significant increase in the number of children that have entered foster care in 2022,” Nixon said.

Often, individuals think of gifts like toys to give during the holiday season, but for some people, basic needs like clothing or socks are overlooked, Nixon said.

“I’m proud that each year our student body and staff members step up and take care of our community,” Principal Larry Brooks said.

PSRC Chief Communications Officer Jessica Horne echoed the sentiment.

“The Public Schools of Robeson County is proud of Lumberton Senior High School students’ commitment to the service of others and diligence to give back to those in need in their county. Because of this donation, many children and their families will benefit,” Horne said.

“Generosity is truly the gift that continues giving all year round and great things can be accomplished when we all work together as a team. Each of us could benefit from these lessons demonstrated by our students through this project,” Horne added.

Robeson County DSS has a number of efforts to serve those in need. For more information or to get involved, contact Robeson County DSS at 910-671-3500.