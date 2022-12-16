Third place in the Robeson Community College Student Government Association’s 2022 Gingerbread House Competition was awarded to Denzel Mualtsby.

Second place in the 2022 Gingerbread House Competition went to “Hansel & Gretel,” a gingerbread house that was created by Katie Diaz, Debora Perez and Sonjayah Scott.

LUMBERTON — The Robeson Community College Student Government Association has announced the winners of the 2022 Gingerbread House Competition.

Students who wanted to participate were provided a Wilton Pre-Built Gingerbread Townhouse Tidings kit. They could compete for solo or in a team of three and were encouraged to be “as creative as possible,” and were allowed to use other decorative items that did not come in the kit.

Coming in at first place was the project titled “The Light of the World” by Summer Bullard. Bullard’s entry transformed the kit into a church with stained glass windows and a bronze rooftop that glittered. The church was placed in a setting of snow that smelled of peppermint and had a cobbled walkway made out of candy that sparkled and lined with candy canes.

Votes were cast by faculty, staff and students campus-wide through an email ballot.

“A BIG thank you to everyone who participated in making the gingerbread houses and also to everyone who voted,” members from the SGA stated in an email.

The contest featured 10 entries from students in various majors including early childhood, project search, and college transfer and was a part of the Community Christmas festivities at Robeson Community College which drew hundreds of visitors to the main campus in Lumberton. Festivities included one-stop registration, a holiday craft fair that had 28 vendors on site, a silent auction fundraiser and concluded with a tree lighting ceremony.