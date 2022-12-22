Fairmont’s Devone Graham seeks title of ‘master distiller’

Devone Graham, right, and his competitors Faye Johnson and Nick Calo were tasked with making “the best run of shine” on a $30 budget on the Discovery Channel show “Moonshiners: Master Distiller.” Judging the drinks were moonshiners Mark Ramsey, Digger Manes and Tim Smith, who is not shown.

FAIRMONT — Representing his hometown on a nationally televised show was the epitome of success for Robeson County’s Devone Graham.

Graham, a Fairmont-based heating, air and refrigeration technician, accomplished the feat by competing on the hit Discovery Channel show “Moonshiners: Master Distiller,” a show that each week pits three of America’s top “legal and outlawed” distillers against each other to see who can produce the ultimate spirit.

In episode 8 of season 4, titled “Bang for the Buck,” Graham and his competitors Faye Johnson and Nick Calo were tasked with making “the best run of shine” on a $30 budget. Judging the drinks were moonshiners Mark Ramsey, Digger Manes and Tim Smith.

Growing up in rural Robeson County — and having his mechanical background — proved to be an asset in the episode that tested the competitors’ resourcefulness by crafting a profitable liquor during a time of high inflation.

“It ain’t no different than working on a heating and air unit,” Graham said. “It’s natural to me.”

Throughout the episode, Graham was praised for that natural ability and was referred to as having the “backwoods moxie to take what he’s got and make something with it.”

“Devone, corn liquor, top to bottom, sideways, crooked, upsidedown and backwards — very good,” Ramsey said.

“Definitely, backwoods corn liquor,” Smith added.

Graham, who considers himself a “hobbyist” has had an interest in moonshining since high school when the show “Moonshiners” first came out.

“When the show moonshiners came out I always watched it,” he said.

As time went by, he decided to try his own hand at the craft. In the episode, he states that the first spirit he developed was a corn whiskey and he was able to show off the technique of turning corn to liquor while competing on “Moonshiners.”

Typically produced illegally, moonshine is high-proof liquor that got its name from the time making the liquor typically took place, which was at nighttime to limit the risk of detection.

At stake for the winner was a limited run of their signature liquor at the Sugarlands Distilling Company, based in Gatlinburg, Tennessee. Graham fell short of taking home the prize but he still left a winner.

“There’s thousands of people that apply every year and don’t hear anything back so to have an opportunity to go do it is just winning itself,” Graham said.

“When I went there, nobody had ever heard of Robeson County. Fairmont, Pembroke, they had never heard of anything. They never heard anybody speak the way I do so I was just glad to go do it,” Graham said. “It got our county recognized on national TV.”

Graham’s takeaway and what he encourages others to do is to follow their dreams.

“I did it because I want my kids to know if you’ve got a dream or something in your heart that you love don’t let nothing or anyone stop it,” Graham said. “Even if you fail, just run with it.”