Evan Blackley recognized for rescuing swimmers in distress

LUMBERTON — It was on July 22, that then 14-year-old Evan Blackley, a Life Scout in Troop 301, performed a water rescue that saved the lives of a father and son at Hooker Falls in Dupont State Recreational Forrest near Hendersonville.

At a specially convened Court of Honor on Dec. 12, Blackley was presented with the National Award for Heroism for the act. This award is presented on behalf of the Scouts BSA and is reviewed and approved by the Scouting BSA’s National Court of Honor, the same Court of Honor that approves Eagle Scouts.

This summer, while on an annual family trip with extended family, the Blackleys went hiking in Hendersonville. Blackley’s immediate family, grandparents, aunt and cousins went hiking in Dupont Forest and began their day at a waterfall, Hooker Falls.

Blackley and his cousins were climbing the waterfall and playing in the water when a father and son called out for help in the river a few yards from the waterfall. Unable to swim and caught in a current underneath, the father and son were in peril in the turbulent water. No flotation or rescue devices were available.

Using the swimming and lifesaving skills learned as a scout, Blackley along with his cousin Brennan swam out to the boy and brought him to shore and then returned to bring the father to shore.

As noted on the award citation, “Evan’s quick action to save the swimmers in peril was greatly appreciated by the family. He put into action the skills Scouting teaches at meetings all across America.”

“It was an act of kindness and bravery that was very impactful to our family, Lori Blackley, Evan’s mother shared. “It made a lasting impression on each of us as we watched the event unfold. Afterwards, we spent the rest of the day hiking the beautiful waterfalls in Hendersonville.”

Loris said when they returned home, Evan mentioned reading similar stories in Scout’s Life magazine.

“He obtained and submitted an application for the award in August and didn’t know until Monday night that the National Boy Scouts of America had approved this Heroism Award,” Loris said. “He was in shock for receiving this recognition.”

“One thing that made this award so special is that it has humbled him. He felt that it was a small thing to him to swim out to save these individuals and has realized that sometimes a small act of kindness can mean so much to someone else. It is a lesson I hope he will keep in life.”

In presenting the award, David Harling, president of the Cape Fear Council and an Eagle Scout from Laurinburg stated, “Evan, your actions last July make Scouting proud. Your quick thinking and life-saving response embody the third point of the Scout Law that a Scout is Helpful and the tenth point of the Scout Law that a Scout is Brave. You are an example to your Troop; your community and you make all of us proud.”

Blackley was joined as he was pinned with the medal by his parents, Lori and Damon Blackley and Scoutmaster Brad Losh. He was congratulated by members and families of Pack 301 of First Presbyterian Church of Lumberton and Lumberton Mayor Bruce Davis.

Jack Branch is a district associate for the Boy Scouts of America Cape Fear Council.