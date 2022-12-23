ST. PAULS — The Robeson County Community Foundation, a local affiliate of the North Carolina Community Foundation, recently awarded the St. Pauls Lions Club a grant for $2,500 for the annual Loflin Walker Fund.

“We are proud to support this fine organization in our community,” said Tim Little, president of the Robeson County Community Foundation Board of Advisors. “We hope this grant will make a difference in the community for this very worthwhile program.”

St. Pauls Lions Foundation President Durham White offered his appreciation for the grant.

“We are very grateful for the hard work and dedication of Mr. Little and the local board of advisors. This will help us continue our mission to serve our community,” White said.

The St. Pauls Lions Foundation is the 501c-3 nonprofit arm of the St. Pauls Lions Club. It administers the annual Loflin Walker Christmas Fund to qualified applicants in the St. Pauls community for assistance with food, clothing, heating needs, and medication. Tax-deductible contributions may be sent to the St. Pauls Lions Foundation, P. O. Box 653, St. Pauls, N.C. 28384.

The Robeson County Community Fund (RCCF) was founded in 2005 and is led by a local volunteer advisory board that helps build community assets by creating permanent endowments, making grants and leveraging leadership and partnerships-all for the benefit of Robeson County.

Advisory Board members live and work in Robeson County, positioning them to strategically leverage resources, meet local needs and access opportunities. In addition to Little, board members include Sandra Oliver (VP), Sylvia Pate (Sec/Treasurer), Kenny Biggs, John Carter, Sara Hayes, Dennis Hempstead, Bruce W. Huggins, Sr., Bryan Maynor, Linda Metzger, Margarete Klinger Morley, Johnny Robertson, Caroline Sumpter and Viv Wayne.

Tax-deductible contributions, made payable to the Robeson County Community Fund, can be mailed to the North Carolina Community Foundation, 3737 Glenwood Avenue, Suite 460, Raleigh, N.C. 27612. Contributions can also be made online at nccommunityfoundation.org/Robeson.