LUMBERTON — Locals can jump start 2023 by burning some calories with a 3.1-mile or 1-mile run, walk or jog through downtown Lumberton at the annual Resolution Run on Sunday, the first day of the New Year.

The run will begin at 1 p.m. at the Dick Taylor Plaza at 111 E. Third St.

There are no race fees and it is open to all ages.

The Robeson Road Runners is the host of the event. For additional information, call 919-889-2514.