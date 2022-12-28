Christmas is over and one of the most important questions, at least in my opinion, posed is: When do I take down the tree?

This is a relevant question when we think of the number of trees consumed each year.

The National Christmas Tree Association each year conducts a survey of consumers in January that keeps track of trends when it comes to Christmas tree purchasing. The demographics of the US population is represented by a survey sample of 2,000 people.

The 2021 survey results project 20.98 million real Christmas trees were purchased in 2021, according to the association. The survey respondents who purchased a real tree reported paying a median price of $69.50 for their tree in 2021. The average real Christmas tree buyer in 2021 was 40 years old, lived in a household of more than three people and was a homeowner.

In 2021, most trees were purchased from chain stores like Walmart Home Depot and Lowes (28.5%) or cut from Christmas Tree farms (26.8%).

But the answer to when these trees are disposed of can defer greatly based on who you ask, whether it be the person who is completely done with Christmas as soon as the final gift is opened and the clock strikes midnight.

Or those who follow the Christian tradition of keeping the tree up 12 days following Christmas, on Jan. 6, which marks the day the three kings actually arrived in Bethlehem after Jesus was born.

Either way theirs no judgment here, especially from someone who leaves their tree up until February.

For those who don’t have to fold their tree back into a storage container and sequester it in the attic for another year, you have options.

The National Christmas Tree Association contains a plethora of information on how to properly dispose of your live Christmas tree.

The first and possibly most popular is to sit it outside for curbside pickup or take the tree to a recycling center.

According to the association, “Tree recycling and mulching programs are a fast-growing trend in communities throughout the nation. Check with your local department of public works for information. They chip and shred the trees, then make the mulch available for use in your garden.”

Other unique ideas include placing the trees into private ponds to create a refuge and feeding area for fish, placing the tree in the back yard for use as a bird feeder or sanctuary, or using the tree as soil erosion barriers, “especially for lake and river shoreline stabilization and river delta sedimentation management.”

The association recommends never burning the Christmas tree in a fireplace or wood stove

Either way, you store it or chop it, I hope you had a very merry Christmas and consider where your tree comes from.

Clark Gernon, of Shady Pond Tree Farm, said it best, trees “share our lives in a most intimate way. They give us oxygen to breathe. Their wood insulates us from the cold and protects us from the heat. They have helped us to build abacuses and accordions, barns and bridges, couches and carrousels, cisterns and sanctuaries. They have given us ships to sail the oceans and aircraft to fly the skies. Their paper helps us to teach and learn, to conjugate and congratulate, to dream and draw. And trees are a source of perfumes and medicines, solvents and polymers.”

Let’s respect them.

