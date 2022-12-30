Courtesy photo from The Florence Little Theater

FLORENCE, S.C. —The Florence Little Theater will showcase the comedy “Always a Bridesmaid” in January.

In this “hilarious comedy,” four friends have sworn to keep the promise they made on the night of their Senior Prom: to be in each other’s weddings no matter what. More than 30 years later, these “Southern friends-for-life” are still making “the long walk” for each other, determined to honor that vow.

The play is written by Jessie Jones, Nicholas Hope and Jamie Wooten and directed by Larry Falck.

Showtimes are at 7:30 p.m. Jan. 20-21, 24-28. A matinee show is available at 3 p.m. on Jan. 22.

Tickets are $25 for adults, $20 for seniors 62+, and $15 for students or those younger than 18.

The show is recommended for ages 13 and older and includes mild adult themes. There is no official rating system for live theatre.

The theater is located at 417 South Dargan St. in Florence, South Carolina. For additional information, call 843-662-3731 to email [email protected]