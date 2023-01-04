LUMBERTON — The Robeson County Church and Community Center conducted its annual Brighter Christmas Program and sponsored a record 486 children this year.

The program targets families who are in financial crisis and cannot provide a Christmas experience for children in their care. All Robeson County residents were eligible to apply for the program and, unlike in previous years, no applications were turned down.

“Until now we had to use criteria to select the families who presented the greatest immediate need, but given the last few years, we felt certain that all who applied were in desperate need of our help,” said the RCCCC’s executive director, Brianna Goodwin. “With a little extra work on our end and some amazing community supporters, we knew we could make it happen for each one.”

Each child received a brand-new coat, hygiene supplies, stocking stuffers and two toys.

The RCCCC thanked the generous sponsors including Truist Bank, Fairmont United Methodist Church of Raleigh, Pleasant Grove United Methodist Church of Raleigh, Kiwanis of Robeson-Lumberton, Double L Bar Shooters, Dr. Katie Lowry and many, many others.

The RCCCC also provided a $1,000 sponsorship to the Empty Stocking Fund and leftover toys were given to Lumberton Christian Care for their Christmas program.