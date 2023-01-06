PEMBROKE — Givens Performing Arts Center is bringing in 2023 with the musical tour de force “Forever Young” featuring some of the biggest songs of the past four generations.

The show will be held at 8 p.m. on Jan. 20. Tickets range from $19 to $27 for adults. Tickets for children 12 and under are only $10 and must be purchased at the GPAC Ticket Office. The show is sponsored by Arnold’s Restaurant.

“Forever Young” has been performed for many years in Branson, Missouri, where it received positive reviews for its vocals, choreography, and storyline.

“We want to start the new year with something high energy and fun for everyone,” said James Bass, executive director of GPAC. “This one will have the audience dancing in the aisles, and it’s going to be such a fun time.”

“Forever Young” follows a group of friends as they discover a record player in a suburban basement. The cast drops the needle on the record and takes you on a trip down memory lane with some of the greatest musical hits of our time. The show features the music of Billy Joel, The Beatles, The Rolling Stones, Huey Lewis & The News, Styx, Queen, Michael Jackson, Bob Dylan, Johnny Cash, Brooks & Dunn, The Black Crows, Bon Jovi, and more.

Other performances coming in 2023 include the Broadway musicals “Legally Blonde,” and “Chicago,” Lviv Philharmonic Orchestra of Ukraine on Jan. 25, and Dublin Irish Dance, featuring stars from River Dance.

For tickets and a complete list of upcoming events, visit uncp.edu/gpac or call 910-521-6361.