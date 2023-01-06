Uncle-niece duo Chapman, Madison to sing at Civic Center

LUMBERTON — Kindred is set to bring a mix of gospel and country to the Carolina Civic Center Historic Theater in downtown Lumberton this month.

Dustin Chapman and Ryleigh Madison are a unique uncle-niece musical duo from Whiteville, and will be backed by a full band when they perform at 7 p.m. on Jan. 28. As two young singers with what they call “old souls,” they both incorporate traditional and contemporary country and gospel into their sound. This has helped them create an instant identity among listeners of all ages.

Using their talents to uplift others, these two travel all around the Southeast, performing at such notable events as the Carolina Country Music Festival and the Carolina Country Music Awards.

Chapman is an established singer/songwriter and is the reigning Carolina Country Music Awards’ Entertainer of the Year. Moreover, Chapman has been awarded several songwriting awards from the World Songwriting Awards and the International Singer-Songwriters Association Awards, including 2020 Male Single of the Year for his song “Plus One.” The Catawba College graduate was also selected to be a contestant on American Idol, Season 19.

Ryleigh Madison has impressed many with her vocals and the way she fully connects to each lyric in a song, making each listener believe the power behind what she is singing. The South Columbus High School student was a semi-finalist on the historic 20th season of American Idol, which aired last year on the ABC Network.

These up-and-coming country singers have both been receiving great attention following the release of their single, “Family Thing.” This song has impacted the Positive Country Radio format, where it is currently No. 28 on the CDX Nashville Positive Country Charts. It is scheduled to be featured on CMT Network’s Website and has been featured on several other country music networks.

Tickets are $20 for adults and $15 for students.

Tickets for the Mainstage Series can be purchased online by going to www.carolinaciviccenter.com. They can also be purchased in-person or with a credit card or cash between 1 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. Mondays through Fridays at the theater’s second-floor administrative offices. The office can be accessed by entering on the Fourth Street side.

Tickets can also be purchased by calling the Civic Center at 910-738-4339.

When available, tickets can also be purchased at the door. The theater lobby box office opens for ticket sales an hour prior to the performance.

The Carolina Civic Center Historic Theater is a restored 1928 treasure listed on the National Register of Historic Places that offers visitors a unique and visual experience. The theater is located at 315 North Chestnut St. in the heart of downtown Lumberton.

First opened as a vaudeville and silent film house, the theater offers a wide array of programming including live touring performances, original productions, art exhibits, films, special events and rentals.