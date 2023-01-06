I find winter to be a wonderful time for reflection, especially in the quiet days following seasonal festivities.

There are often fewer distractions this time of year. Take a moment to slow down. Find peace in the stillness. Consider what has served your life well in the past year and release anything that drains you. Find time to practice gratitude and kindness. In a society that amplifies the notion that more is more and seems to embrace often unrealistic self-transformation-based New Year’s resolutions, it may seem bizarre to just be authentically yourself.

Consider doing it anyway.

Growing up in the South, I heard plenty of superstitions about New Years. The most grave of them was to never wash clothes or else you’ll be washing a loved one away. When the clock strikes midnight, you’re supposed to open your doors and windows to shoo out the old year and bring in the new one. Put extra cash in your wallet to bring wealth. And of course, a meal of black-eyed peas, greens, pork and cornbread is said to bring wealth and luck!

I always enjoy hearing what different friends and families do to mark the New Year, but I’ll admit that this is the first year I haven’t been very particular about my New Year’s traditions. Maybe it is because it has been a particularly challenging few years. Maybe it is because I didn’t feel up to making resolutions. Perhaps, it is because as I get older, spring feels more like the natural start to a new year than winter. Whatever the reason, I am enjoying the season we’re in, resolutions or not.

Reflecting on 2022 brings joy, even though there were tough spots throughout the year. There are funny memories of my son playing in the snow and licking an icicle as long as his face. We were fortunate to take family trips throughout the year and find tons of fun day activities. We absolutely loved the Carolina Renaissance Faire and are looking forward to attending again this year!

We grew our first garden and learned how to successfully can. My family trains in karate and some of our best times this year were spent in the dojo. We’ve learned countless new board and card games at home and, perhaps, this librarian’s favorite activity of the last year is reading the Harry Potter series aloud to my son. Sharing a love of reading is truly magical. Life at the library has also been marvelous this past year!

The Robeson County Public Library was awarded over $60,000 in grant funds in 2022 to support technology, early literacy outreach, and our wonderful staff. We have also partnered with the Reading Nation Waterfall project to help increase access to literacy and libraries for Native families.

The North Carolina Museum of Art graciously added us to their Arts To Go Activity kits distribution. We now have high-quality art kits available for free at all locations.

The North Carolina Arboretum selected us to bring the ecoEXPLORE program to Robeson County. As a loan-spot, we will be loaning a few citizen-science backpacks stuffed with gear for children to explore the world around them.

We’re in the process of renovating our Children’s Library in Lumberton and over the last year, it has become a totally different space.

The highlight of the year had to be when we discovered that the state legislature appropriated $500,000 in the current budget for the Town of Fairmont to relocate the library! We are working hard with the Town on the planning phase for this project and are looking forward to a productive year.

In 2022, our seven libraries provided more than 10,000 service hours to the community. We welcomed nearly 80,000 visitors! There were over 10,000 free computer sessions and 22,171 WiFi connections. There were 1,639 new library card holders welcomed. The community borrowed over 95,500 items from local collections, with about 11,000 of them being from our digital libraries. I’m very proud of the work my team has taken on this past year and for serving our wonderful community.

As we experience winter, my wish for each of you is to find peace in your life and within yourselves. I hope you take time for yourself and consider what brings joy into your life. Whenever you find yourself needing inspiration, information, or just a welcoming place to visit, I hope you will come to see us at the library. Our collections and services cover all topics you may need and we have kind staff in place to lend a hand. As for me, I’m looking forward to riding out the season with plenty of hot tea and cozy nights reading with my family.

Katie Fountain is the director of the Robeson County Public Library. She can be reached at [email protected]