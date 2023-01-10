LUMBERTON — If a club contains a single member, is it still a club?

The Robeson County Library has a book club, advertised with two graphics on the library website. It has a list of titles with a black border matching the featured books’ dark subject matter, themed around murder and crime for the month of January. These range from classics such as Agatha Christie’s “Murder on the Orient Express” (spoilers: everybody did it) to more recent titles by perennial bestsellers James Patterson, Janet Evanovich and Dan Brown.

It has a schedule, meeting bimonthly at 5 p.m. on the the first and third Tuesday. It has everything a book club needs except members. Well, the club has one member, and of the listed volumes, that member is reading “The Maid” by Nita Prose.

Adult Services Librarian Patrick Parker was packing up information and board books for new parents on Friday morning when he was asked about the book club. Parker said he and another staff member curated the book lists.

“I have one member of the staff, Sandra, who’s kind of my co-conspirator,” Parker said.

He stated they had asked library staff and in the future hoped to ask library patrons what they thought would make good additions.

“I would like to see it having a regular meeting,” Parker said.

His vision for the book club involves people coming in to talk about books and widening their literary horizons. Parker said he hasn’t planned too far ahead because he wanted to get ideas for the club from the hoped-for future membership.

He did say he planned to have a fantasy genre month in the summer in parallel to the summer reading’s fantasy theme. Unsurprisingly next month will feature an array of romance novels in honor of Valentine’s Day.

Find out more about the Robeson County Public Library by calling 910-738-4859.

