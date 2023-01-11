Robeson Art Guild invites art educator to judge exhibit

LUMBERTON — Art lecturer Ellen Burke recently judged the works submitted by local artists for the “Tongue in Cheek” exhibition that opened at the Robeson Art Guild.

Participating artists were asked to create serious work that uses food, the history of food, the consumption of food, the process of food, containers for food, the pleasure of food… even the wearing of food and more as the subject of two- and three-dimensional work for this competition.

Burke’s experience includes a 38-year career as an art educator as well as a leader in fine and performing arts in New York and Massachusetts. After retiring from her public school career, she was an adjunct professor of art education at the Art Institute of New Hampshire. Since moving to Pinehurst in 2015, Burke has given art appreciation lectures at Hollyhocks Gallery, the Arts Council of Moore County and for local organizations as well as taught art lessons to children and adults in a variety of mediums.

She believes that the arts “connect us to our shared humanity and celebrate our unique individuality.”

During the “Tongue in Cheek” exhibition, Burke selected three art pieces to receive cash awards, and honorable mentions for three other pieces.

“How wonderful that you started the new year off with the courage to exhibit your work and to take a theme that is so playful and have some fun with it,” Burke told participants. “It’s a wonderful exhibit and applause to everyone who participated. Participating is 99% having the courage to show your work. I think it’s wonderful. What an honor to be asked to judge the exhibit. Thank you very much.”

Jim Tripp’s Cabbage Sculpture Group won first place and a $200 cash prize.

“It’s very clever, they’re beautifully done, and no two of the pieces are the same,” Burke said of the piece. “There is a tremendous amount of movement, energy, and playfulness with the sculptural pieces in the center. I think it’s really a wonderful interpretation of the theme.”

In second place was Nila Chamberlain’s artwork entitled “Jazz Shapes.” Chamberlain was awarded $150.

Burke said she found interesting the “tremendous amount of movement, almost percussion in it, the colors that are used and repeated create this sense of movement and visual jazz.”

“There’s a playfulness, a real energy about it. And I love that the artist didn’t overdo it, that there’s a spontaneous energy,” Burk added.

Winning the third-place title and a $50 award was the work “A Lily Among Us,” by Shantonia Chavis-Bullard.

Burke said the artwork reminded her of a lecture she gave on Louis Comfort Tiffany and his glass and the innovation with glass and creating multiple colors in one piece of glass.

“The artist chose to have this border around it that just sets off the center the way Tiffany did with a lot of his glass,” Burke said. “And then this heavy black line reminded me of the structural nature of glasswork. Within the glass, I thought there was a lot of energy, and the artist used the fluidness of the color.”

Susie Brady’s “Plum Fun!” Connie Shurtz’s “Thank a Farmer” and Chamberlain’s “Le Chasseur et Son Chien,” each received honorable mentions.

Brady’s “Plum Fun!” watercolor was “nicely done,” Burke said.

“I love the arc of the branch, the use of complementary colors, and that the artist didn’t just do brown limbs on it. That they had this very graceful branch with the fruit and this heaviness; oftentimes our paintings are more weighted at the bottom, yet here everything is up and it’s almost like we’re looking up into the plums to pick,” Burke said. “It’s brave to leave negative space. The artist did a nice job with that, letting some of the branches go right off the page and leaving some negative space that enhances the composition.”

Shurtz’s work was “very clever interpretation of the topic, ‘Tongue in Cheek.’ It was interesting with the vegetables and then how Southern to have fresh peanuts spilling out and have them be 3‐dimensional and the cloth as well.”

“Le Chasseur et Son Chien” or “The Hunter and His Dog” displayed “a lot of texture and a lot of layers of interpretation … I find this to be a painting that you might spend some time looking at a little more carefully, which is something that we would always want.”

The exhibition is on display through March 2 at the Guild House, which is located at 109 W. Ninth St. in Lumberton.