ST. PAULS — The Blind Cat Rescue in St. Pauls is among the winners of the Arm & Hammer Feline Generous program’s Happily Furever After Sweepstakes.

“Purrfectly impurrfect” shelter cats are often overlooked for adoption due to age, illness, appearance, being bonded pairs or having misunderstood personalities. During a month-long campaign, more than 5,500 photos/videos of these cats living “happily furever after” after being adopted were submitted and the winners selected were Elvis, Louie, Buddy, Miley and another Elvis.

Each winning pet parent received a year’s supply of Arm & Hammer cat litter and each shelter will receive a $10,000 donation prize.

Kathy Plover, of Philadelphia, found Elvis at the Blind Cat Rescue. Plover described the cat as being a “misunderstood personality, even after 8+ years with me, he is still afraid of everything. Every time that I sit down, he wants to be on my lap.”

“He starts kneading, purring up a storm while doing so,” Plover added. “He likes to tear his crinkle balls apart, and can’t be trusted with most material toys, as he will ingest parts of them. He’s also been known to chew on clothing items left where he can reach them.”

According to the Feline Generous program, cats like Elvis typically require a little extra patience and care to get acclimated in their new home. They may need extra time in their own room to get familiar with their new surroundings or even modifications to overcome a physical limitation.”

“It’s incredible to see how many wonderful people have taken the time to make small modifications to help ease their shelter cats into their new homes,” said Pam Johnson-Bennett, Certified Cat Behavior Consultant. “Seeing Miley, Buddy Louie and both cats named Elvis thriving is a reminder of how cats are amazingly adaptable and easily learn to adjust with just a little TLC and patience.”

“We’re thrilled to recognize the many cat lovers and shelters that go above and beyond to put in the extra time, love and support to give purrfectly impurrfect cats the happily furever after they deserve,” said Kelly Dalton, senior associate brand manager of Arm & Hammer Pet Care. “We hope by sharing these heartwarming stories it will inspire others to adopt a purrfectly impurrfect shelter cat and give them a happily furever after.”

The Arm & Hammer Feline Generous program is an online platform that connects people to a network of local cat shelters across the country to help increase adoption and generate product and monetary donations, with a specific focus on cats who tend to be overlooked due to age, illness, appearance or misunderstood personalities.

To receive updates on future Feline Generous campaigns in 2023, go to felinegenerous.com.