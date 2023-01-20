CHARLOTTE — Gospel duo David and Tiffany Spencer spent Martin Luther King Jr. Day performing “The Star Spangled Banner” during the Charlotte Hornets game against the Boston Celtics on Monday at the Spectrum Center.

The tradition of NBA basketball on Martin Luther King Jr. Day dates back to when the national holiday was first established in 1986 to honor the civil rights leader, and that tradition continues with a 12-game slate of games.

“When the Hornets organization reached out about singing the National Anthem on MLK Day, I was honored to be a part of such a special occasion,” David said.

The Rev. King challenged and inspired people from all backgrounds to work together to improve our world, David said. His message still resonates with generations today.

“We have small children, and I want them to grow up able to take advantage of every opportunity available,” Tiffany said. “This is why Dr. King’s legacy is still important today.

David and Tiffany’s new album “Compatible” was released Jan. 13, everywhere music is streamed and downloaded.

Singing the National Anthem was an “exciting close” to an eventful weekend.

The couple was born and raised in Lumberton but now reside in Laurinburg. Tiffany is a music educator at Spring Hill Middle School in Scotland County. David is the Communications Specialist for Lumbee River EMC.

The duet’s vocals have been featured on records with Kim Cash Tate, Bryon Walker, Sheri Jones Moffett, Will Harris Fellowship Chorale, JaShawna Bellamy and many more. James Patrick Stuart featured the couple’s “soultry vocals” on his record “Can You Feel Me,” which he performed on ABC’s General Hospital.