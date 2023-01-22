Here we are three weeks into the new year, and what has changed? That’s a rhetorical question, of course.

Some of you are still ardently working on those new year’s goals, and some have already abandoned them. I’m not judging, just being honest. And, truthfully, it’s OK.

Every year as the hand strikes 12:01, we feel as though something has changed, or it should be changing. The reality is we’re just picking up where we left off. In fact, a lot of things that were big in 2022 are still here with us. Things like inflation and supply chain issues caused by COVID-19. Even COVID is still here. You may have projects and unfinished business that you put down in the past year and now you’re returning to them. Or maybe you’ve started new projects or activities.

I think many of us begin the first couple of weeks of the new year with a kind of hyper-optimism. We’re going to make big changes, we’re going to make big improvements, and we’re ready to do it now. The reality is that there are always bumps in the road and setbacks. Maybe we’d be better off accepting them and realizing it’s all part of the process.

Often, we put too much expectation on the new year to deliver grandiose changes and show us the direction we’re supposed to take. Let me tell you — relax, you’ve still got 11 months to go. Set realistic, achievable goals and give yourself some grace. You’ll make changes, accommodations and revisions to your plan, and that’s OK. Consistency is most important.

But if you are set on making changes this year, and you’re intimidated about making big changes to your diet, your exercise plan, your finances, or some other area of your life, then consider this: change your mindset first.

Once I was writing a reflective essay in grad school, and I said that at my age, going back to school required me to make sacrifices. However, my professor reframed the statement and asked me “instead of seeing it as a ‘sacrifice,’ why don’t you think of it as ‘an investment?” I was still at the beginning of my academic journey, but his words helped me to see things differently.

I worked with someone once who often had this to say when difficult matters would arise: “I see challenges and opportunities.” Certainly, you’ve heard someone say they would make lemonade out of the lemons they were given, right? That is the principle here. Look at everything as an opportunity to grow or to become better.

Perspective really is everything. It’s not how or what something is; rather, it’s how we view it, it’s how we react to it. A lot of people want to become healthier, for example, but they see diet and exercise routines as challenging and rigorous. I like to think of a quote from former heavyweight boxing champion Mike Tyson: “Discipline is doing what you don’t like but doing it as if you love it.”

Here’s another familiar saying: “Rome wasn’t built in a day.” There’s wisdom in that little nugget of advice. Each day is an opportunity to build, to develop and to progress. Yes, there will be setbacks and plateaus, but give it some time and then you’ll see real success if you are persistent.

Not enough can be said about having a positive attitude, and if anything, our attitude is the thing that should change. May this year be good to us all, but also accept that change takes time and work. Don’t be discouraged if things haven’t been going as you hoped. It’s still early in the year, so keep pushing, keep driving and working for your success and enjoy the ride. And even though we’re well on our way, Happy New Year to you all.

James Bass is the executive director of the Givens Performing Arts Center at The University of North Carolina at Pembroke. He can be reached at [email protected]