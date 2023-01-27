LUMBERTON — The board of directors for the Robeson Art Guild will share plans for the future during a public meeting scheduled for Feb. 9.

The meeting will start with a social gathering at 6 p.m., during which guild member and author, Kammeron Polverari, will showcase and be available to sign her new book “From the Fires Scattered There,” based on the true story of the Tamiami Champion train wreck that claimed 74 lives in the worst train wreck in Robeson County history.

Polverari has created a work of historical fiction that honors the survivors and the humanity of the community that came together to help the victims.

The general meeting will start at 6:30 p.m. with a discussion of guild plans for the coming year and opportunities for volunteers and sponsors to participate.

Later this year, the Guild will host two culinary events for members.

David Zeitz will create and serve an Italian meal on Feb. 21 and Kemp Harris will demonstrate smoked meats cooking and serve a meal on March 11. Both of these treats are limited to 30 members. Further details will be posted at a later date.

The Robeson Art Guild has opened its doors to the public at a centralized location at 109 W. Ninth St. in Lumberton. The Guild is a nonprofit consisting of a series of artists volunteering their time to the better of the artistic world.