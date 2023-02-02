LUMBERTON — The Robeson County Arts Council has commenced the 2023 calendar year by announcing recipients of subgrants to local arts organizations from the North Carolina Arts Council.

The North Carolina General Assembly allocates a certain portion of the state budget every year for the NCAC Grassroots Grant program. A certain portion of each county’s grant must be spent supporting arts programs that reflect the diversity of the population. The Grassroots Grant program also requires a dollar-for-dollar budget match with the exception of this cycle’s additional ARPA allocation.

The RCAC is the local administrator and partner with NCAC in serving as an advocate for the arts, and assisting in sustaining and growing the arts in Robeson County. RCAC consists of a volunteer board of directors who administer all funding and produce county-wide arts programming throughout the year.

Robeson County’s allocation for fiscal year 2022-2023 was $39,594 in standard Grassroots funding and an additional $52,559 in ARPA Grassroots funding. The RCAC issued subgrants totaling $56,520 to Givens Performing Arts Center, Carolina Civic Center Historic Theater, U.N.I.T.E Education Foundation, Purple Door Productions, Friends of Main Street Lumberton, and the Robeson Art Guild.

The remaining funds are used on special projects, such as the Arts on Elm Festival that will take place downtown in Lumberton on April 22, Make and Take Art workshops and the River Voices Concert Series.

“We feel the momentum and synergy around Arts in Communities across Robeson County and are over the moon to be facilitators of progress in the form of high-quality, inclusive arts programming in our very own rural area. It is a gift to see our performing arts centers thriving even in the aftermath of the pandemic and we will continue to support those worthy entities that so greatly improve our collective quality of life.” said RCAC President Brianna Goodwin

Goodwin also extended a “sincere thanks” to Gov. Roy Cooper and members of the state General Assembly for supporting the arts in Robeson County.