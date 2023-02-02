January is a great month to reflect on the previous year and plan how you want to improve throughout the year.

If January is the month of self-improvement, than February is the month of continuing the momentum — try new hobbies, new recipes, watch the movies you missed out on and read the books you’ve heard great things about. The library is here for you in all your endeavors.

We have books on any hobby you can think of and if we don’t have what you are looking for then let us know and we can improve our collection. We also carry the incredible books and movies that came out last year and we are starting to get the new books and movies of this year. And don’t forget to check out our audiobooks and books on CD. They are a great alternative to books when you are on the go.

You are not alone in trying new things. The library has started several new events and programs over the last few months and we are going to continue to provide new and exciting events and programs for patrons. And as always, if there are any programs you would like to see us providing please let us know.

Our Book Club is now in its second month. If you would like to be a part of our Book Club you can join us every first and third Tuesday of the month. Instead of there being one book everyone reads, there will be a list of books based on the month’s theme. Select a book from the list you want to read and be prepared to discuss it at the meeting. This month’s theme is Romance with books such as “Pride and Prejudice,” “The Shape of Water,” “The Duke and I,” “A Walk to Remember,” “Book Lovers” and several more.

Movie Nights are still every second Thursday at the Lumberton Library at 5:30 p.m. and every fourth Thursday at the Pembroke Library at 6 p.m. The movie for February is Disney and Pixar’s “Soul,” an animated family movie about what it means to be alive. Our Movie Nights are completely free and popcorn is provided. Anyone is welcome to join but minors must have adult supervision by a parent or guardian.

The Youth Services librarian is also providing Story Times at all the branches. The Story Time for the Lumberton Library is every Tuesday at noon and every Friday at 10:30 a.m. The schedule for our Story Times at the branches can be viewed on our website at Robesoncountylibrary.org or you can pick up a detailed schedule at any of our locations.

The Youth Services librarian is also starting a Dungeons & Dragons campaign, or a similar style table-top-role-playing game, for any teens that are interested in learning how to play or want people to play with. This will be every third Friday of the month at 4 p.m.

We are also continuing our 1000 Books Before Kindergarten. If you have a child that hasn’t started kindergarten yet come visit the library and sign them up. We will give you a sheet to track the books you read to them and they will get a little prize after every 100 books read, at the 500 bookmark there is a bigger prize and once you get to 1000 there’s an even more special prize.

Finally, keep an eye out for our Summer Reading Program announcement. We are very excited about this year’s theme and the events and programs we are preparing. We will announce more info as we get closer to summer.

Patrick Parker is an Adult Services librarian at the Robeson County Public Library. He can be reached at [email protected]