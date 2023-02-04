•Feb. 4

Muscadine Workshop: The NC Cooperative Extension Robeson Center will hold a Muscadine Workshop from 10 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at the O.P. Owens Agricultural Center, at 455 Caton Road in Lumberton. For registration information, call Mack Johnson at 910-671-3276.

•Feb. 6

Horse auction: A Horse and Tack Auction is scheduled for 3 p.m. at the Southeastern North Carolina Agricultural Events Center, 1027 Highway 74 East, Lumberton.

Cowboy shooting: A Cowboy Mounted Shooting competition will take place at 9 a.m. at the Southeastern North Carolina Agricultural Events Center, 1027 Highway 74 East, Lumberton.

•Feb. 10

Planetarium reopening: The Robeson Planetarium will hold NASA’s Perseverance/Ingenuity missions program at 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. Call Joy Ivey at 671-6000-3381 to make reservations, which are required.

Better Blueberries: The NC Cooperative Extension Robeson Center has planned a Better Blueberries 101 class from 1:30 to 3:30 p.m. at 2173 N.C. 130 W. in Rowland. For registration information, call Mack Johnson at 910-671-3276.

•Feb. 11

Valentine’s dance: The Robeson County Shrine Club will host its 40th annual Valentine Dance from 8 p.m. to midnight. For ticket information, call 910-733-1860.

•Feb. 18

Motown special: Denise Tichenor and Friends will perform a Motown Special beginning at 7 p.m. at the Carolina Civic Center. For tickets, call 910-738-4339.

•Feb. 24

Grateful gala: The UNC Health Southeastern Foundation has planned a Gala of Grateful Giving 7-11 p.m. at the Southeastern North Carolina Agricultural Events Center.

•March 3

Golf tournament: The Public Schools of Robeson County Association of Educational Office Professionals will stage its 16th Annual Golf Tournament at 9 a.m. at the Pine Crest Country Club. For more information, email Rosa Locklear at [email protected]

•March 3-4

Rumba festival: The Rumba on the Lumber Festival will tskr place in downtown Lumberton.

Ongoing

NAACP meeting: The Unified Robeson County NAACP meets at 7 p.m. every fourth Thursday of the month at the African Cultural Center in Lumberton.

Farmers Market: The Robeson County Farmers Market is open each Wednesday from 3 to 7 p.m. and each Saturday from 7 a.m. to noon. Vendors may leave the market when sold out. Food trucks are invited to join the farmers at the Wednesday afternoon markets. The market is located at the corner of Eighth and Elm Street in Lumberton.

Community Watch: The East Lumberton Community Watch meets at 6:30 p.m. on the second Tuesday of each month at the East Lumberton Community Resource Center, at 1608 E. Fifth St. For information, call Councilwoman Karen Higley at 910-740-3406. Godwin Heights Community Watch meets at 7 p.m. on the third Tuesday of each month at the Godwin Heights Park.