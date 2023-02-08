LUMBERTON — Purple Door Productions will present The Gospel Experience featuring David and Tiffany Spencer, the married, singing duo.

The Spencers will perform in concert Feb. 17 and Feb. 18 at 7 p.m. each night, taking audience on a journey from the roots of spirituals to modern gospel, and how that music created a “true American sound” and its influence on blues, rock and today’s pop music.

The couple’s set will include well-known spirituals and gospel standards as well as some of their own original hits.

David and Tiffany Spencer both grew up in Lumberton, graduating from Lumberton Senior High School and have gone on to become Billboard charting artists. Their recent hit “We Are One” was ranked in the Top 5 of Billboard’s Gospel chart.

High school sweethearts, their love of music brought them together — David had the beats and Tiffany brought the harmonies. Together their chemistry helped them create a sound unique to that special bond. They launched their Gospel music career with their debut album “One Touch” in 2019 and built onto their love for each other, music and for God.

Advance tickets are $15 for adults; $10 for students, ages 14-19; $8 for children, ages 4-13; and free for children 3 and under.

Tickets are on sale at www.eventbrite.com, use: http://shorturl.at/iRW14 or use the “get tickets here” button on the Purple Door Production Facebook page.

Prices will increase at the door. The lobby box office opens a half hour prior to each concert.