UNCP set to host annual BraveNation Powwow, Gathering

Grand Entry for teh BraveNation Powwow and Gathering will begin at noon on March 18.

Dance contests for multiple age groups will take place at the BraveNation Powwow and Gathering at The University of North Carolina at Pembroke.

PEMBROKE — The 2023 BraveNation Powwow and Gathering returns March 18 at the English E. Jones Center on the campus of The Univesity of North Carolina at Pembroke.

The grand entry is at noon. Doors open at 10 a.m. to the public. Everyone is invited to join the BraveNation Powwow and Gathering as the university celebrate America’s Indigenous peoples’ rich history and culture. The powwow features competition dancing and vendors. This is an alcohol- and drug-free event.

Admission is $5 for adults; $3 for elders (60+), ages 7-18 and alumni; and free for children (6 and under), UNCP students, faculty and staff with a UNCP ID. Non-UNCP college student admission (with college ID) is $3.

Dancer and Drum registration:

Each dancer and drummer will pay the general admission fee of $5 and be allowed entry into one competition. Vendor registration is $50, while food vendor registration is $100. The dancer, drum and vendor registration forms are available at uncp.edu/powwow. Bag chairs and selling merchandise by non-approved vendors are not allowed.

The dance categories and prize amounts are:

— Drum Contest: first: $500, second: $350 and third: $200.

— Adult (18+): first: $200, second: $150 and third: $100 (men’s northern and southern traditional, women’s northern and southern traditional, men’s fancy, women’s fancy, men’s grass, and women’s jingle).

— Teen (13-17): first: $100, second: $75 and third: $50 (men’s northern and southern traditional, women’s northern and southern traditional, men’s fancy, women’s fancy, men’s grass, and women’s jingle).

— Junior (6-12): first: $75, second: $50 and third: $25 (boy’s traditional, girl’s traditional, boy’s fancy, girl’s fancy, boy’s grass, and girl’s jingle).

— Tiny Tot (5 and under): prizes to be awarded.

Special:

— Sidestep for Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women (MMIW): First: $100, second: $75 and third: $50.

— Red Dress Dance Special for Missing & Murdered Indigenous Women (MMIW) First, $125; second, $75, third, $50.

Sandon Jacobs will serve as the master of ceremonies for the event and will be assisted by Asa Locklear.

The arena’s director will be Jamie Locklear, while Samantha Brayboy will be the powwow tabulator. The dance and drum contests will be judged by Marty Richardson.

Stoney Creek will serve as the host drum and Kalona Walton and Kavin Chavis will be head male and email dancers.

For more information, visit https://www.uncp.edu, email [email protected], or call 910-775-4663.

