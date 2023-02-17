LUMBERTON — Paul Baker, executive director of the Contemporary Art Museum of Raleigh, recently paid a visit to the Robeson Art Guild in Lumberton.

There, Baker met with the Guild’s board chair Nila Chamberlain and directors Jim Tripp and Carole Blaney to discuss how CAM and the Art Guild can work together.

Further meetings are planned to consider attracting prominent regional and national artists to Robeson County and to bring local artists to the attention of a broader market.

The Raleigh museum offers an opportunity for artists and supporters to learn more about the local art scene. The Contemporary Art Museum itself is unusual in that it is not a traditional collecting museum. Non‐collecting means that the museum does not have a permanent repository of art. Instead, they exhibit current artists, providing a stepping stone for their careers as successful artists. They show artists on the local, regional, national, and sometimes even international stage.

“We want to make sure that we are focusing on the artists themselves and trying to promote their career, their work,” Baker said.

Recent CAM exhibitions have featured North Carolina artists doing new, engaging work.

Baker shared part of their stories during the meeting.

Kennedy Carter, a photographer from Durham, is the youngest person to photograph for the cover of British Vogue magazine. British Vogue noticed her work on Instagram, so social media helped launch her career.

Clarence Heyward, born and raised in Brooklyn, New York, is a painter and collagist whose work explores the Black American experience. Heyward relocated to North Carolina to study Art Education at North Carolina Central University. His career has exploded over the past years, earning him accolades including the 2020 Brightway Fellowship at Anchorlight, Raleigh, the 2021 Emerging Artist in Residence at Artspace, Raleigh, and the 2022 Artist in Residence at NC State University. Now based in Durham, Heyward is an approachable, down‐to‐earth artist willing to talk about his art. His work is distinctive and has gained him renown as he creates from his own life experiences as a Black Man.

Baker, a native of Fairmont, had an early interest in art as an art student of Nila Chamberlain. He became interested in museums as an art major at UNC Chapel Hill which led to his later work in museums, including the North Carolina Museum of History. Baker received a B.A. degree from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill in Art/African American Studies, an M.A. from North Carolina State University in history and a Ph.D. from North Carolina A&T State University in Leadership Studies from the School of Education. He completed Harvard University’s Management Development Program in the Graduate School of Education and Cornell University’s Program in Policy Development.

His career includes serving as a visiting professor in the Leadership Studies Ph.D. Program at North Carolina A&T State University; selection as an Oxford Roundtable Fellow at Oxford University, Oxford, England, where he lectured on race policy; a Gilder‐Lehrman Fellow at Yale University in the Center for Slavery and Abolition and a Ford Fellow at the University of Virginia in the Carter G. Woodson Institute.