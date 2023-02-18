I never considered myself to be a great athlete. Yet while my mantle was never full of trophies, my formative years were full of lessons because of competitive sports. The one sport that did the most for me was wrestling.

Wrestling isn’t America’s most popular sport, but it is easily one of the most underrated, especially in terms of the skill and development it offers its practitioners.

In junior high school, I played soccer, but in high school I discovered wrestling. I was a latecomer, and my skills weren’t terrific; in fact, I lost more matches than I won, but years later I discovered that I had won so much more than I thought I had.

Last month, I ran into P.J. Smith, former wrestling coach at The University of North Carolina at Pembroke, and as an undergraduate, I wrestled a little under his tutelage. Coach Smith was attending a performance at one of our Givens Performing Arts Center shows, and we had a few minutes to catch up.

During our brief reunion, he had nice things to say about how I’d done after college, but P.J. said something to me that inspired this very writing. He reminded me that the very lessons I learned on the wrestling mat are the ones that today give me the confidence to speak to large audiences and handle the challenges of running a successful operation.

He’s right, too. Schools can train students to be a professional, but it’s the “soft skills” that prepare young people to excel. From the wrestling mat I learned how to be confident, competitively aggressive, I learned how to think one move ahead, and most importantly, I learned to take losses and make them into lessons.

My high school coach, Tal Dickerson, spent a lot of time with me after school and during the summer. Weightlifting and conditioning were for mornings and afternoons were for working on the mat. While I was pushing my physical limits, I was learning the discipline to persevere, the fortitude to learn from losing, and the attitude to never give up or take “no” for an answer. My coach also taught me the psychological sport. It’s a funny story now, but it taught me how to overcome anxiety before matches.

One day before a match, Coach told me to “wear one of those ugly rock t-shirts you have when you walk in the gym.” To my curious inquiry “Why?”, he responded, “for the intimidation factor.”

The earliest origins of wrestling go back 3,000 years B.C. and the sport, embraced by the Greeks, was part of the Olympic games since 776 BC. Greco-Roman wrestling, so-called because it was a sport of the ancients, eventually became a part of the modern Olympics in 1900. Some U.S. Presidents wrestled, including George Washington, Abraham Lincoln, Theodore Roosevelt, Calvin Coolidge, and Dwight Eisenhower. So did Neil DeGrasse Tyson, Bruce Willis, Tom Cruise, and Robin Williams. Countless U.S. Chiefs of Staff, politicians, business leaders, and people in nearly every field were groomed on the wrestling mat.

It’s not just a male-dominated sport anymore. According to the National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics, since 1994, the number of women who wrestle in high school has grown from 804 to more than 31,600 in 2022. Since 2004, women’s wrestling has been recognized officially as an Olympic sport.

I brought this up with P.J., and he noted that women are giving men a run for their money on the mat. In fact, the Lumberton High School girls’ wrestling team, with just three competitors, recently won the State Championship at the NCHSAA Women’s Wrestling Invitational. It’s encouraging that wrestling is becoming recognized as a women’s sport for the very reasons I’m writing this piece — the success and leadership benefits that come from it should be available to more people.

I know what the sport (and my coaches) did for me, but I’m the kind of person who likes validation. So, I found someone who could more than help me drive home the point — Dan “The Beast” Severn. Dan is widely known as an Ultimate Fight Champion Hall of Famer. Mixed martial arts have become widely popular around the world. But before it developed into its own style, competitors from various other disciplines were paired against each other in contest of styles. I first saw Severn at UFC 5 in Charlotte. I was there as a photographer, but what impressed me was Dan was a classic American wrestler, and not only did he dominate but he did it his own way.

Dan told me that his first venture into mixed martial arts was a tough-man contest. To the dismay of the organizers, while his opponent was slinging fists, Dan was picking him up and throwing him. And he won. He even went on to become a world-champion professional wrestler later in his career. Most important, Dan agreed with me that there’s more learned in the sport than many people realize.

“Wrestling is one of the greatest sports for life lessons. I loved football more than I did wrestling, but you had to rely on 10 other people to do their job in order for you to win as a collective group,” said Severn. “I had offers to play ball in college, but I chose wrestling because it’s a team sport, and the team can lose, but I can move forward because I control my own destiny, and I’ve never looked back.”

Wrestling may not be for everyone. For me, it was a life-changing experience. It taught me discipline, perseverance, mental toughness, and confidence. It’s a hard sport, but so is life. And thanks to people like P.J. Smith, Tal Dickerson, and Dan Severn for the work they’ve done to equip young people with the skills to master a sport and a better life. And congratulations to the Lumberton Wrestling Team. You’re becoming champions in life.

James Bass is the director of the Givens Performing Art Center at The University of North Carolina at Pembroke. He can be reached at [email protected]