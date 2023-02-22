The Wings: Dublin Irish Dance set to perform at the Givens Performing Arts Center on The University of North Carolina campus at Pembroke March 13, will feature Irish and world-champion dancers together with musical and vocal virtuosos.

PEMBROKE — Just in time for St. Patrick’s Day, Wings: Dublin Irish Dance is coming to the Givens Performing Arts Center on The University of North Carolina campus at Pembroke to kick up an evening of excitement.

The performance will be held at 7:30 p.m. on March 13. Tickets are on sale, ranging from $31 to $41 in price.

Wings: Dublin Irish Dance is a new dance production created in Ireland by a critically acclaimed artistic team. The show features Irish and world-champion dancers together with Ireland’s finest musical and vocal virtuosos. The cast has performed in Riverdance, Michael Flatley’s Lord of the Dance and Celtic Woman.

Complete with original music by Eric Cunningham and choreography by Alan Scarriff, this original production, infused with world dance and musical influences, is expected to “thrill audiences with its transformative emotional energy and imaginative design.”

A pre-show dinner will be at 6 p.m. in the University Center Annex. The dinner will include Irish rolls and butter, cucumber clementine salad, coddled pork loin chops with mustard crème leeks sauce, potato cake, roasted balsamic Brussel sprouts, chard tomato, vegetarian shepherd’s pie and an apple cake tart.

Tickets to the dinner are sold separately.

Upcoming GPAC shows include the national Broadway tours of Legally Blonde on March 23 and Chicago on April 27.

For information about tickets and dinners, visit uncp.edu/gpac. Those interested may also call the GPAC Ticket Office weekly from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at 910-521-6361.