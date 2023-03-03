LUMBERTON — Purple Door Productions will hold open auditions for its May production of “The Fantasticks.”

Auditions are scheduled for 6:30 p.m. March 9 and at 1:30 p.m. March 11 in the Purple Door Studio Theatre, 215 E. Fourth St. in downtown Lumberton.

“The Fantasticks” tells the tale of two next-door neighbors who decide that in order to keep their friendship solid, they should manipulate their son and daughter into falling in love and getting married. Through a wild series of campy misadventures, the various “players” discover some truths about themselves, life and love.

This musical ran for more than 40 years off-Broadway, making it the longest-running musical in the world.

Auditions are open to anyone ages 15 to mature adult and no prior stage experience is needed. Participants are asked to prepare a short song selection and readings will be done from the script. A sound system will be provided.

Text or call Purple Door Productions at 910-224-4000 for more information, to receive script pages for reading, or to reserve a particular audition date/time.