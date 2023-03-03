LUMBERTON — The Royal Krewe of Robeson invites all to be guests of Lord and Lady Moon for the final charity gala of the season, a Mardi Gras masquerade ball, sponsored by Lumbee Guaranty Bank.

The ball will be presented at 6:30 p.m. March 10-11, and March 17-18; and at 2:30 p.m. March 12 at the Purple Door Studio Theatre, at 215 E. Fourth St. in downtown Lumberton.

A king, queen, and court will be chosen to preside over the ball, with guests invited to bid on a priceless diamond necklace, on display loan from Cartier. A three-course meal of New Orleans specialties and pastries will be served. Everyone is encouraged to appear in their best masquerade attire and masks.

Guests are to be treated to food, fun, prizes, entertainment and murder.

Ticket information

Tickets are $40 per person, $75 per couple, and a discount of $200 per table of six is available online at www.eventbrite.com. Tickets include a ball, dinner, desserts, prizes and a show.

Check and like the Purple Door Facebook/Instagram pages for full details and a direct link to the ticketing site. Call Purple Door Productions at 910-224-4000 for full table reservations.

This ball is supported by the North Carolina Arts Council, a division of the Department of Natural and Cultural Resources, through the Robeson County Arts Council Grassroots grant and an American Rescue Plan Grant from the Lumber River United Way.