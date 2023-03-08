LUMBERTON – A concert fundraiser is scheduled for April 22 to benefit a local family.

The show, featuring a variety of musical performances, is from 6 to 10 p.m. at Adelio’s Restaurant. Tickets are $20 at the door.

When Lumberton musician Keith Ross died nearly a year ago, many of his former bandmates and friends decided to honor him by raising money for his children.

“Robstock” became the passion of Brad Davis, executive director of the Robeson County Band of Brothers, a non-profit organization whose mission is to provide financial assistance with medical and educational expenses for children who have unexpectedly lost a parent.

“I wanted to honor his legacy and pay tribute to a more than worthy individual,” Davis said. “We plan to donate 100% of the proceeds to the Ross family. His wife has announced that she is donating some of the proceeds to local medical and health providers to promote heart health awareness to draw attention to what led to Keith’s passing.”

Performing are The Mood Kings, Big Daddy Drive, Compulsion to Lacerate, Gardens of Faith, Grindhouse, the Josh Bryant Duo, comedian Rob Schneider, Jacob Alford, and DJ Maurice Floyd. Sponsors for the event include Eric West Attorney at Law, Mr. P’s Skateworld, Lumberton Drug, Peterson Toyota, Adelio’s Restaurant & Bar, SJC Custom Drums and Midnight Sun Rehearsal Studio.

Attendees can also provide support through merchandise sales and a raffle the night of the event. Items to be raffled include a personalized ROBCOBOB inspired artwork bass drum head created by SJC Custom Drums (value $225) and various music memorabilia items donated by Clint Lowery of Sevendust and Corey Lowery of Seether, who have ties to the area. Medical organizations will have display booths located in the lobby during the event highlighting heart health educational awareness.

“We want to do this every year and help someone different each time,” Davis said. “We’ve had such a great musical legacy in this area, and we just want to help each other, hence our name, the Band of Brothers.”

For more information or to make donations, visit www.facebook.com/robesoncountybandofbrothers.