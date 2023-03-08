FAIRMONT — The Robeson County Park and Recreation will present Shop Talk from 6 to 7 p.m. Monday at Faulk’s Barbershop, at 405 Madison St. in Fairmont.

This event is for boys ages 9-15 years old, who are able to come out and talk to a few of the leaders in the community as well as hear guest speakers.

Superbowl champion and Board of Education for the Public Schools of Robeson County member, Vonta Leach; Fairmont High football coach Jeremy Carthens; and one of the oldest barbers in Robeson County, Huel Faulk are among the guest speakers.

Membership signup for the L.I.F.E. Mentoring Program will also be available if anyone is interested.

Space is limited. To sign up, call 910-671-3090.