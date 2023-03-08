LUMBERTON — The Healing Hands Exhibition is now on display at the Robeson Art Guild near downtown Lumberton.

The exhibit features “unique, artistic” ways art plays a role in healing across the spectrum with the use of two- and three-dimensional works. The Healing Hands Exhibition will be on display through May 4 at 109 W. Ninth St. in Lumberton.

The opening reception was scheduled for Thursday and featured Harry Neely, who was tasked with judging submissions.

Awards were to be given for first, second and third places, with additional honorable mentions as determined by Judge Neely. Those winners will be announced at a later date.

Neely, a native Carolinian with a family history of musicians and artists, joined the U. S. Army after graduating from NC State University. He describes himself as largely self-taught, continuing his art education under master artists in the United States and Italy. Now he is an elected artist member of the American Artist Professional League.

Known for his still-life paintings influenced by the great American artists of the 1800-1900s, Neely’s work has received awards from international art critic F. Lennox Campello, artists like Daniel Nelson, and museum curators such as Lawrence Wheeler and Willford Scott. His paintings are in collections in the United States, Hong Kong, Australia, and Europe. He lives in the Pinehurst area, where he paints and teaches full-time.

“I always like to know the juror’s thoughts about my work. I will be using a checklist as I judge the submissions for Healing Arts,” Neely said when asked about his process when judging.

Neely’s artist statement:

“Each of us can remember a time when something lighted our vision and changed our aspirations. For me it was a visit to a museum where I saw Allan Ramsay’s 1762 portrait of Queen Charlotte. How could anyone paint like that? I had to find out. Ramsay’s portrait was certainly nothing like the art of the day! That year I began studying with a Paris-trained artist and I have never stopped that journey.

“I use the language of paint to catch the delights of daily life like the warmth of a summer day, the memories of a familiar face or the pride of a harvest. Each painting has a story and most have a connection to the land or to the heritage of the South.

“Craftsmanship also is part of all good art. I prepare all my canvases and panels and stretch some.

“I blend the mediums I use to get the quality I want. I use the best paints I can find from worldwide sources. I honor the age-old traditions of design that began in the eons before the Greeks. While I’d love for my paintings to last as long as Ramsay’s, and some will, my real goal is to create a treasure for you.”