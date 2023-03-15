LUMBERTON — A U.S. Navy veteran who participated in combat during World War II recently celebrated his 100th birthday.

James B. Prevatte, of the Clybourn Pines community in Lumberton, achieved the milestone on March 9. He was born in 1923.

During his time in the military, Prevatte sailed aboard the USS Melvin (DD-680), a Fletcher-class destroyer and the second ship of the United States Navy to be named for Lt. j.g. John T. Melvin, who was killed while serving on the USS Alcedo in World War I.

Prevatte earned three campaign bars and five battle stars and is designated a Tin Can Sailor, due to his service on a naval warship.

After serving in the military, Prevatte went on to open Prevatte Auto Supply in 1954. The company split into Auto Supply Inc. and Prevatte Auto Parts Inc. in the 1970s and stores were later opened in St. Pauls, Pembroke and on N.C. 41 in Lumberton.

He was married to the late Thelma Prevatte for 78 years and together they had a son, Eric Prevatte, who is 80 years old. James Prevatte has three grandchildren, six great-grandchildren and 11 great-great-grandchildren.

